Sanwo-Olu Didn’t Fund Peter Obi’s Campaign – Kazaure

Former spokesperson of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed Campaign Organization, Nana Sani Kazaure, has dismissed claims that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu donated funds to Obi’s presidential campaign.

Naija News reports that Kazaure said the former Labour Party presidential candidate confirmed to her that he did not receive funds from the Lagos State Governor.

In a statement on Saturday, Mrs. Kazaure stated that the claim aligned with the aim of some forces to remove Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The spokesperson of Obidient Movement urged the forces to leave out the former Governor of Anambra State in their political crisis with Governor Sanwo-Olu.

It read: “A few days ago, a false and baseless report circulated in certain media spaces alleging that His Excellency, Peter Obi, received campaign funds from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State during the 2023 general elections.

“Firstly, HE. Peter Obi informed me and I would like to state unequivocally that HE Peter Gregory Obi, has never received any money or monies from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directly or indirectly.

“As for the courier of this imaginary donation, beyond being aware of Aisha Achimugu’s charitable activities through media reports, Peter Obi has never had any dealings with her. Any suggestion to the contrary is entirely false.

“Those behind this smear campaign should at least strive for some intelligence in crafting their next piece of fiction. If certain forces in Abuja have resolved to orchestrate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s removal, they should leave H.E. Peter Obi out of their political machinations.”