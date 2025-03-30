Ladoja Visits Governor Makinde After Eid-el-Fitri Prayers

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasidi Ladoja, on Sunday visited the Ikolaba private residence of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The former governor, who had earlier attended the Eid prayer at the Agodi Prayer Ground, arrived at Makinde’s residence accompanied by the Senator representing Oyo South, Sharafadeen Alli, and other aides.

Oba Ladoja’s presence at the residence sparked a range of reactions from onlookers. While some greeted the visit with admiration and joy, others watched in surprise.

The monarch, adorned in white attire with the Olubadan staff of office in tow, was warmly received at the residence.

He was guided into the Governor’s home by the Director-General (DG) Protocol to the Governor, Otunba Gboyega Badejo, and the Personal Assistant to Governor Makinde, Akeem Azeez.

According to The Nation, the excitement surrounding the arrival of the former governor was momentarily hindered when security operatives stationed at the door failed to open it for Oba Ladoja, who had arrived unexpectedly.

Due to the influx of individuals attempting to gain entry, the security personnel were unaware of the monarch’s arrival and mistakenly kept the door shut.

The situation caused a brief delay as efforts were made to alert the security operatives. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, along with other aides, were seen intervening and appealing to the security personnel to open the door for the monarch.

After a brief wait, the door was eventually opened, and Oba Ladoja, accompanied by his entourage, was escorted into the Governor’s parlour.

Inside, the Deputy Governor and other dignitaries who had attended the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Agodi were seated, awaiting the arrival of the former governor.