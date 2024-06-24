‘Sultan Is An Institution That Must Be Guarded Jealously’ – Shettima Warns Sokoto Govt Amidst Deposition Rumours

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, on Monday declared that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III is much more than just the Sultan.

According to Shettima, the Sultan is an institution that must be guarded and protected jealously, adding that the Sultan goes beyond Sokoto and represents an idea that belongs to the entire country.

The Vice President stated this at the North West Peace and Security Summit holding in Katsina State.

“In all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as a point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.”

Advertisement

“And to the deputy governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you, Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an Institution, that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation,” Shettima said.

The declaration of the nation’s number two man comes amidst rumours that the Sokoto state government is allegedly plotting to depose the Sultan.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu had earlier deposed 15 traditional rulers for various offences and there are rumours that the Sultan might be next in line.

Advertisement

Details later…