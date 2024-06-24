Peter Obi Decries Alarming Exit Of Multinational Companies In Nigeria, Offers Solution To Tinubu’s Govt

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has decried the spate at which multinational companies have exited Nigeria since the advent of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Monday, said that over ten multinational companies have exited the country in the last one year, citing eerily consistent reasons.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the latest development has cost the country a staggering N95 trillion in the past five years.

Regarding what the government should do, Peter Obi said President Tinubu should create a business-friendly environment that fosters investment, innovation, and growth.

He said, “I am compelled to address the alarming exodus of multinational companies from Nigeria, which has cost our nation a staggering N95 trillion in the past five years. According to The New Telegraph, in the last year alone, over ten multinational giants such as GlaxoSmithKline, Equinor, Sanofi-Aventis, Bolt Food, Procter & Gamble, Jumia Food, PZ Cussons, and Kimberly-Clark, Diageo and others, have exited Nigeria, citing eerily consistent reasons.

“According to The Punch, “Multinational firms exit Nigeria over harsh business climate.” The Guardian reports, “Insecurity, high energy costs force companies to leave Nigeria.” The Nation states, “Poor business environment, inconsistent policies drive companies out of Nigeria.” These companies have highlighted the same problems across the board. It is clear these issues are not coincidental but symptomatic of a larger governance problem. Why are we not facing and solving these problems head-on?

“The responsibility lies with our leadership, those we put in charge to urgently address these challenges. Tackling these issues requires creating a business-friendly environment that fosters investment, innovation, and growth. This includes prioritizing security, stabilizing our policies, and reducing energy costs. We must also cultivate a culture of transparency, accountability, and good governance. We can build an economy that benefits all Nigerians, not just a privileged few. Let us unite to transform Nigeria into a nation conducive to business, attractive to investment, safe and prosperous for all citizens. Together, we can make Nigeria a beacon of hope and progress in Africa and the world. A new business friendly Nigeria is possible.”