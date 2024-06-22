NPFL: Ibrahim Gusau, Others To Storm Jos For Enugu Rangers Vs Gombe

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, is expected to be at the Jos International Stadium in Plateau State for the last game of the season between Gombe United and Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

Ibrahim Gusau is expected at the stadium to present the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title to Enugu Rangers at the end of the match.

Other dignitaries expected at the game are NPFL chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gbenga Elegbeleye and Davidson Owumi, alongside top officials of the NFF and the NPFL.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and his boys sealed the NPFL title with a game in hand after their closest rivals, Remo Stars, lost 2-1 to Sunshine Stars, and Enyimba Football Club lost 2-1 to Sporting Lagos on matchday 37.

These results ended in their favour as they also won their matchday 37 encounter against Bendel Insurance with a 2-0 scoreline.

So, Enugu Rangers’ last game of the season will be a mere formality as the Flying Antelopes are already the league’s champions, succeeding Enyimba of Aba.

Interestingly, they are going against Gombe United who have nothing to fight for or lose as they are already relegated to the National League.

Hence, it is expected to be a straight win for the Rangers, especially because they are more motivated to win and the game is taking place on neutral ground.

Note that all the NPFL Matchday 38 will kick off at 4 p.m. WAT across Nigeria.