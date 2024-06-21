2023-2024 NPFL Last Matchday Fixtures: Battle For Relegation, Continental Ticket

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will officially come to an end on Sunday, June 23 one matchday after Enugu Rangers were confirmed the champions of the league.

Even though the winner of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign has been decided a week before the last matchday, there is a lot to still fight for. Two of the most important battles left in this campaign are the relegation battle and the battle for clubs that will qualify for continental competitions.

Note that Enugu Rangers won the 2023-2024 NPFL title after recording 20 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats in 37 games which left them with 67 points.

Advertisement

This means that Rangers will represent Nigeria at the 2024-2025 CAF Champions League alongside one other NPFL club which will be confirmed at the end of matchday 38.

Which club is likely to join Enugu Rangers at the 2024-2025 CAF Champions League?

Second-placed Remo Stars and third-placed Enyimba are the major contenders for the second Champions League spot in the NPFL table. Remo Stars have 62 points from 37 games, two points above Enyimba.

This means that if Remo beat or draw Katsina United at home on Sunday, and Enyimba lose or draw Plateau United at home on the said day, the Ogun-state-based club will qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement

On the other hand, a defeat to Remo Stars and a win for Enyimba on the last matchday will qualify the Aba Elephants for the Champions League.

No matter the outcome of the Remo Stars vs Katsina United clash, Enyimba must win their last game of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign to at least qualify for the Confederation Cup ahead of 4th-placed Shooting Stars who are just a point below them.

Note that Shooting Stars will take on relegation-threatened Sporting Lagos in Ibadan and a win for the host will put them in a poll position to grab a continental ticket if Enyimba lose to Plateau United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2023-2024 NPFL relegation battle

While the battle for the continental ticket takes centre stage on Sunday, the fight for survival will take place simultaneously.

Note that the fate of 20th-placed Gombe United and 19th-placed Heartland has been decided. They are already relegated ahead of the last matchday of the 2023-2024 NPFL season. Hence, two clubs will join them on Sunday.

13th-placed Kwara United (48 points) and 14th-placed Niger Tornadoes (48 points) are not completely safe from the drop. However, the major contenders for the drop are 15th-placed Bayelsa United (47 points), 16th-placed Akwa United (46 points), 17th-placed Sporting Lagos (46 points), and 18th-placed Doma United (43 points).

A very emphatic win (10-0) for Doma United over Abia Warriors at home on Sunday, and a defeat to other relegation-threatened teams could keep them in the league.

Any of the relegation-threatened sides that suffer a defeat on Sunday, has a high possibility of being relegated. This means that Sporting Lagos must beat Shooting Stars in Ibadan and hope that Bayelsa United and Akwa United lose their games to guarantee their place in the NPFL.

Below are the 2023-2024 matchday 38 fixtures and kick-off time

Note that all the last matchday of the 2023-2024 NPFL season will kick off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, simultaneously.

Gombe United Vs Enugu Rangers

Akwa United Vs Rivers United

Kano Pillars Vs Lobi Stars

Kwara United Vs Heartland

Bendel Insurance Vs Bayelsa United

Remo Stars Vs Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes Vs Sunshine Stars

Enyimba Vs Plateau United

Shooting Stars Vs Sporting Lagos

Doma United Vs Abia Warriors