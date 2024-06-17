Enugu Rangers Coach, Ilechukwu Reveals Why They Won 2023-2024 NPFL

Enugu Rangers technical adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu, believes that the quality of the club’s technical crew, the management set-up, and the welfare of the players were the factors that helped the team win the 2023-2024 NPFL title.

Enugu Rangers who last won the NPFL in 2016 recorded 20 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats which were enough for them to win the 2023-2024 league title with 67 points in 37 games.

Fidelis Ilechukwu and his boys sealed the NPFL title with a game in hand after their closest rivals, Remo Stars, lost 2-1 to Sunshine, and Enyimba Football Club lost 2-1 to Sporting Lagos.

These results ended in their favour as they also won their matchday 37 encounter against Bendel Insurance with a 2-0 scoreline.

“I know we are going to become the champions because from the beginning the management set-up is very important,” Fidelis Ilechukwu told reporters after helping Enugu Rangers to win their 8th NPFL title.

“When you have good management with the welfare of the players topmost you can’t expect less.

“The motivational part of football is very perfect from Rangers, the technical crew is sound and everything works fine together.”

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Enugu Rangers, Amobi Ezeaku said his team will contend for the 2024-2025 CAF Champions League.

Note that since Enyimba won the CAF Champions League in 2014, no Nigerian club has come close to achieving the feat.

Even though Enugu Rangers have not made a notable mark in the competition, Ezeaku argued that his team won’t go there to just make up the number.

“You should expect more, we’re relentless,” Ezeaku said according to SCORENigeria.

“We will compete on the continent, we’re not going to make up the numbers.

“I promise you with my life. I promise.”