NPFL: Sporting Lagos Are One Win Away From Escaping Relegation (See All Matchday 37 Results]

Sporting Lagos, who are currently battling relegation, went against all odds to beat the reigning Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Enyimba, 2-1 at Onikan Stadium on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

In the first five minutes of the tense NPFL encounter, Sporting Lagos missed a penalty courtesy of 30-year-old forward, Junior Lokosa. The miss added more pressure on the home team but they were able to keep their composure at the back.

In the 45th minute, Godwin Odibo, who was a pain in the neck of the visitors throughout the first half, scored a well-worked-out goal to give the home side the lead.

The goal which was Odibo’s first goal for Sporting this season, helped the Lagos-based club to go into the second half with a slim lead.

In the 73rd minute, Mbaoma Chijioke scored the equalizer from the penalty spot, leaving the stadium in a more tense atmosphere.

Jonathan Alukwu scored in the 85th minute which was another well-worked-out goal which sealed a 2-1 win for Sporting Lagos over The People’s Elephant.

After the game, Enyimba and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, told Naija News that he and his team gave their all to grab the win.

The goalkeeper said: “We gave our all. I believe they needed the points more than we do even though the points are also important to us. It is a game of football, it is either you win, lose, or you draw.

“It was a good game for us but it was unfortunate that we lost focus and full concentration that led to the two goals they scored against us.”

Odibo, who went home with a cash gift of 100,000 naira as the man of the match, told Naija News that the win over Enyimba will motivate Sporting Lagos to get at least a point against Shooting Stars of Ibadan next weekend.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been easy, the pressure and the relegation battle. Thank God for the win. This will give us the mind to go to Ibadan to get something”, he said.

On scoring his first goal of the season for Sporting Lagos, the winger added, “My first goal of the season came at the right time. I am really grateful to God. I hope to get more.”

Note that the 2-1 win over Enyimba has left Sporting Lagos in the 17th spot on the NPFL table with 46 points in 37 games, a point away from safety. They are condemned to beat Shooting Stars in Ibadan to stand a chance of surviving relegation.

Below are all the results of the NPFL Matchday 37:

Saturday, June 15

Heartland Vs Niger Tornadoes

1-0

Lobi Stars Vs Kwara United

4-3

Plateau United Vs Kano Pillars

1-1

Katsina United Vs Doma United

2-0

Rivers United Vs Gombe United

6-0

Sunday, June 16

Abia Warriors Vs Akwa United

2-1

Enugu Rangers Vs Bendel

2-0

Sunshine Stars Vs Remo Stars

2-1

Bayelsa United Vs Shooting Stars

2-1

Sporting Lagos Vs Enyimba

2-1