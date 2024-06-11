NPFL Declares Enugu Rangers Winners Of Abandoned Clash With Enyimba 

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has confirmed Enugu Rangers as winners of the abandoned league game against Enyimba of Aba.

Recall that On Sunday, June 9, 2024, Enyimba travelled to Enugu for the league game against table-toppers, Enugu Rangers, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

During the game, fans from both eastern Nigeria clubs filled the stadium to the brim, making it a moment of pride for the country’s domestic club football.

Unfortunately, things didn’t end as promising as they started as Enyimba fans invaded the pitch when referee John Ojeleye awarded a penalty to the home side, Rangers, in injury time. At that point, the scoreline was goalless.

After the security operatives had calmed the tension, the players and coaching crew of Enyimba of Aba refused to return to the pitch for the completion of the game.

Earlier in the day, Naija News reported that the NPFL had slammed a 10 million naira fine on Enyimba for abandoning the game. Enugu Rangers have also been fined ₦5 million for multiple violations of the league’s legal framework.

Fortunately for the home side, the NPFL awarded three points and three goals to Enugu Rangers as a punishment for Enyimba for abandoning the game.

This means that Rangers won the game 3-0 and remain top of the league table with 64 points in 35 games, five points above second-placed Enyimba.