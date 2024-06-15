South African Coach, Pitso Mosimane Claims NFF, Okocha Begged Him To Coach Super Eagles

Veteran South African tactician, coach Pitso Mosimane, claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made efforts to appoint him as Super Eagles coach.

Coach Pitso Mosimane is unarguably one of the most famous coaches in Africa and has managed some of the biggest football clubs in Africa and the Middle East.

Note that Mosimane, who started his professional coaching career in 2001 at Supersport United, had served as South Africa’s assistant coach between 2006 and 2010. He was the country’s head coach from 2010 to 2012.

Due to his experience across African clubs, the 59-year-old South African tactician is one of the most sought-after coaches on the continent.

In an interview with SWANA, the Al Sadd of Saudi Pro League coach, said he had also attracted the attention of the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He said former Super Eagles player, Jay Jay Okocha, was leading the quest to convince him to accept the Nigerian job. But he had to turn it down because Nigeria and his country, South Africa are in the same qualification group.

“The calls were coming from Nigeria, the talks were there. Jay-Jay Okocha was leading this thing, he was begging me. But you know South Africa and Nigeria were in the same group. It’s not too nice, it’s unpatriotic because I want to see my team in the World Cup,” Mosimane said.

“But also, work is work. You can never deny a chance to coach Chukwueze, Osimhen, those players are unbelievable, those guys are top talents in the world.”

Note that the Super Eagles are currently sitting 5th out of 6 teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after recording three draws and one defeat in their first four qualification games.