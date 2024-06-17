Gov Mbah Celebrates With Rangers For Winning NPFL Title

The governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, has described the triumph of Enugu Rangers in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as “the reenactment of the greatness that Enugu is known for”.

After recording 20 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats, Enugu Rangers won the 2023-2024 NPFL title with 67 points in 37 games.

They sealed the title for the 8th time in their history and the second time since 2016 after beating Bendel Insurance Football Club at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday with a 2-0 scoreline.

Enugu Rangers sealed the victory thanks to Kenechukwu Agu’s strike in the 33rd minute, and Chidiebere Nwobodo’s strike in the 65th minute.

The NPFL triumph became sacrosanct for coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and his boys after their major rivals, Remo Stars lost 2-1 to Sunshine, and Enyimba Football Club lost 2-1 to Sporting Lagos.

After Rangers conquered the NPFL, governor Peter Mbah told reporters that the club’s victory means that the future of the state is finally here.

“I can tell you that the government and people of Enugu State are very excited. What we have witnessed here this evening is the reenactment of the greatness that Enugu is known for”, he said.

“Part of what I said to the players before the match started was that they had the weight of history on their shoulders because they were walking the path legends had walked and that it was incumbent on them to deliver.

“I’m so excited again that this has happened.

“Indeed, our tomorrow is here. It is again part of connecting the dots in the sports sector. As you already know, we want to be number one in everything we do.

“So, we have zero tolerance for failure or mediocrity and our work ethic is impeccable”.

The governor added, “You would attest to the fact that getting our pitch back in shape immediately after we assumed office to enable Rangers to play their home matches here at The Cathedral was a huge motivation for the players.

“But I want to assure Enugu people that they have not seen anything yet. As you are aware, our goal is a total turnaround of the sports industry in the state.

“This includes the sports infrastructure, building world-class facilities and upgrading existing ones to a world-class standard.”