NPFL Updates: Music Star, Flavour Pledges Support For Rangers’ Youth Program, Other

Nigerian musician, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N’abania, has expressed his support for the youth team program initiated by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Rangers International FC.

This initiative, which was launched last year, features academies for players aged U-10, U-13, and U-15, with the main goal of discovering and nurturing young football talents both within the state and from other regions.

Flavour, a proud supporter of youth development in sports, shared his excitement about the program, expressing his commitment to contributing to its success.

“I’m really impressed with the youth team program that Rangers has initiated for the discovery and development of young talents,” Flavour remarked in an interview with NPFL. “I love it and will contribute my quota toward making it a huge success.”

His involvement could include mentorship opportunities and support for aspiring young athletes, further strengthening the program’s impact.

In related news, former Rangers midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye has penned a heartfelt farewell message to the club following his recent transfer to Albanian side FK Partizani.

Ogunleye signed a four-year deal with the Red Bulls on Thursday, marking the end of his three-year tenure with the Flying Antelopes, where he made significant contributions to the team’s success in the NPFL.

Reflecting on his time with Rangers, Ogunleye took to Facebook to express his gratitude. “As I bid farewell after an incredible journey, I am filled with gratitude. I want to thank the team management for believing in my potential and providing an invaluable platform for my growth,” he wrote.

He specifically acknowledged the role of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and the entire coaching staff, stating, “Your tactical guidance, encouragement, and trust in me have been pivotal to my development as a player.”