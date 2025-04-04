President Federation Cup Round Of 16 Fixtures: Bendel To Clash With Rangers, Others

Former champions of the President Federation Cup, Bendel Insurance, and Rangers International are set to meet in this year’s round of 16 of the tournament.

These two prestigious clubs, boasting a combined total of 10 titles—Bendel Insurance with four and Rangers with six—are among Nigeria’s most iconic football teams. Hence, this President Federation Cup fixture is seen as the game to watch out for in the round of 16.

This encounter is particularly notable as it is a rematch of the thrilling 2023 final, where Bendel Insurance triumphed 1-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, thanks to a decisive first-half penalty converted by Osarenkhoe Imade.

To secure their position in the last 16, Bendel Insurance showcased their strength in the previous round, delivering a commanding 3-0 victory over Adamawa United, highlighted by a remarkable hat-trick from Kayode Oke.

Rangers, on the other hand, faced a much tougher challenge in their round of 32 encounter against Heartland, where the match ended in a nail-biting 1-1 draw after regular time. The outcome was decided by a penalty shootout, in which Rangers emerged victorious 5-3, demonstrating their resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

In addition to this highly-anticipated showdown, the round of 16 will feature other intriguing matchups. Notably, the giant-killing underdogs Beyond Limits, who gained notoriety for eliminating former Nigerian champions Rivers United, are set to compete against the formidable NPFL newcomers, Ikorodu City.

Four-time champions Enyimba will also take on Abakaliki FC, who advanced past Katsina United via penalties.

In another compelling fixture, second-tier side Solutions FC booked their place in the next round by staging a comeback against Lobi Stars, turning around a one-goal deficit to secure a 2-1 victory. They will carry this momentum into their upcoming match against Kwara United, hoping to further their President Federation Cup adventure.

The knockout stage will also feature an all-NPFL clash between Nasarawa United and Bayelsa United, along with a matchup between former top-flight rivals Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists.

Despite currently struggling in the league, Plateau United are eager to leverage their positive momentum from the President Federation Cup as they face Osun United after their successful elimination of Sunshine Stars.

Lastly, Akwa United are waiting to face the winner of the game between Inter Lagos and Danburam FC.