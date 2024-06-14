Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 14th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 14th June 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tanimu Yakubu as the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

Naija News understands that this follows the expiration of the tenure of Ben Akabueze, the former DG.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Yabuku is an accomplished economist and was Chief Economic Adviser to a former President from 2007 to 2010; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria from 2003 to 2007, and Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning in Katsina State from 1999 to 2003.

The new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the same institution.

The National Assembly has recommended the purchase of two new presidential aircrafts for the use of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The recommendation was put forward by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

According to the lawmakers, there is a need to acquire the new presidential aircrafts for security reasons and the cost of maintenance associated with the current Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

The Committee issued the recommendation based on the report presented by its members after a hearing conducted by its technical subcommittee regarding the condition and safety of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

The legislators suggest that the expenses associated with upkeeping President Tinubu’s 19-year-old plane are substantial, resulting in extended aircraft grounding periods and increased operational costs for the fleet.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, reserved judgment on the Federal Government’s lawsuit against the 36 state Governors regarding the autonomy of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

The federal government is seeking full autonomy for the country’s 774 local governments.

The apex court, however, disclosed that its ruling would be delivered at a future date to be communicated to the stakeholders.

A seven-member panel, presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, said a date for the judgment will be communicated to parties and their counsel.

Justice Garba made the announcement on the reservation of the judgment shortly after lawyers to parties adopted their final addresses and made final submissions.

Naija News reports the federal government is advocating for full autonomy for the 774 local governments in case SC/CV/343/2024.

The federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, is seeking relief from the Supreme Court, requesting an order to restrain State Governors from unilaterally, arbitrarily, and unlawfully dissolving democratically elected local government leaders within their respective states.

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, Akin Rotimi, has declared that lawmakers in Nigeria earn ₦600,000 monthly.

He added that it could even be a little less than the ₦600,000 figure, boasting that he could provide his payslip as evidence.

Naija News reports the legislator made the revelation during an interview with TVC on Thursday when he was asked about the recent decision to increase the salary of lawmakers amidst the ongoing hardship in the country.

Confronted with the allegation that the lawmakers don’t have the trust of the people and can’t feel the pain of the masses because they live extravagant lives financed by taxpayers’ money, Rotimi argued that there is a lot of fake news, disinformation and exaggeration about what lawmakers earn.

He added that the House has resolved to take steps against those peddling wrong and exaggerated figures about the earnings of lawmakers in the country.

Justice Liman Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Kano has declared that the court has jurisdiction to hear the suit involving the dethroned Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, the Federal High Court declared that it has jurisdiction over the dispute regarding the Kano Emirate tussle.

Justice Mohammed stated that his court has the authority to consider the lawsuit brought by Aminu Babba Dan Agundi on behalf of Ado Bayero as the applicants’ assertions were based on violations of basic rights rather than chieftaincy matters.

The judge submitted that on the basis of that, his court possesses the inherent authority to consider, listen to, and come to conclusions on the matter.

He added that the federal high court has the authority to consider the case initially and retains that authority to proceed with the ongoing hearing.

The leader of the Ijaw Nation, Edwin Clark, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu is taking the path of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who did everything to subjugate Igbos from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria for reasons best known to him.

Naija News reports that Clark, in a letter to President Tinubu, said Buhari excluded the southeast from some of his appointments during his time in office.

According to Clark, Buhari did not appoint anyone from the South East in his constitution of the Board of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, even though the region had three oil-producing states, including Abia, Anambra and Imo States.

He recalled how Buhari allocated less than 1% of a $22.7bn loan to the South East zone, while others received higher percentages, adding that the former President also failed to appoint service chiefs from the region.

Clark also stated that the discrimination and injustice against the Igbo had not abated under Tinubu’s government, referencing the appointment of 10 ministers from the Southwestern region, and only five had been appointed from the Southeast with no justification for the omission.

The elder statesman, therefore, called on Tinubu to immediately restructure the country if the nation was to remain one.

He also called for the implementation of the 600 recommendations of the 2014 National Conference Report, and for the Igbos to stand up and legitimately assert their rights.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has praised former president Goodluck Jonathan for his contributions to Nigeria’s educational sector.

He asserted that no Nigerian in the Fourth Republic has made the same sacrifice as Jonathan.

Obi stated this at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s annual Democracy Dialogue held in Benin City, Edo State.

The dialogue, themed “Functional Education and Effective Political Leadership as a Panacea to Africa’s Growth and Development,” brought together political leaders and policymakers from across the continent, including Obi and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his speech, Obi lauded Jonathan’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections during his presidency.

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has issued a prohibition on Durbar events within the state ahead of the 2024 Eid el Kabir festival.

This decision was conveyed through a declaration released by Abdullahi Kiyawa, who serves as the Police Public Relations Officer for the command.

Naija News reports that the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, had earlier extended invitations to the heads of districts for Durbar gatherings and requested the police’s assistance in ensuring safety.

However, in the declaration, the police asserted that such gatherings would not be permitted for security concerns.

The police command, however, congratulates Muslim faithfuls ahead of the annual festival celebrated across the world.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a previous ruling made by a Kogi State High Court against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, concerning a contempt case and restraining order filed by the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Joseph O.K. Oyewole, the appellate court held that “a court of law cannot preclude the EFCC or any Law Enforcement Agency from investigating and prosecuting crime.”

Naija News reports that the EFCC had approached the Court of Appeal to halt the execution of an order of Justice Isa Jamil of the Kogi State High Court summoning Olukoyede to defend allegations of disobedience of court orders.

The anti-graft agency also challenged another order of the court restraining it from harassing, arresting or detaining Bello pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The appellate court on Thursday allowed the EFCC’s appeal and overruled Bello’s preliminary objection.

The court stated that it should not be drawn into the well of technicalities and granted the Commission the authority to continue its prosecution of Bello.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has advocated a drastic reduction in the cost of governance in Nigeria.

The Governor lamented that the nation is broke but government and elected officials continue to live in denial and show off flamboyant lifestyles at the detriment of the masses.

As a way to curb the developing crisis from escalating further, Soludo said political officeholders should be placed on the national minimum wage.

Naija News reports the Anambra State Governor made the call on Wednesday while speaking at the special edition of The Platform, an event organised by The Covenant Nation to mark democracy day in Nigeria.

Soludo expressed that Nigerians are hungry, broke and poor, but the ruling class continue to live extravagantly at the expense of the common people.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.