Breaking: ‘I Am Not Afraid Of Anybody, I Am Not A Bastard’ (Video)

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, made a bold return to her constituency on Tuesday afternoon, arriving around 3 pm for her long-awaited homecoming rally.

Despite facing threats from the Kogi State Government and the police command, Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived in a helicopter to the cheers and excitement of a massive crowd of supporters gathered to welcome her.

In a passionate address to her supporters at the rally, Akpoti-Uduaghan firmly declared that nothing could stop her from returning to her roots.

“Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home. I’m an Ebira woman; this is my land. I’m the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I’m not a bastard, and I’m not afraid of anybody,” she said, emphasizing her deep connection to the land and people of Kogi Central.

Her powerful words were met with resounding applause from the crowd, which had gathered in large numbers to show solidarity with the suspended senator.

She further stated, “Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies, gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed. I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return comes amid rising political tensions, including her suspension from the Senate and threats of a recall.

Her rally, which was initially met with opposition from the Kogi State Government, has sparked a wave of political discussion, with both supporters and detractors closely watching the events unfold.

Watch the video below: