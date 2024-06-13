National Assembly Moves To Buy New Presidential Aircrafts For Tinubu, Shettima

The National Assembly has recommended the purchase of two new presidential aircrafts for the use of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The recommendation was put forward by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

According to the lawmakers, there is a need to acquire the new presidential aircrafts for security reasons and the cost of maintenance associated with the current Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

The Committee issued the recommendation based on the report presented by its members after a hearing conducted by its technical subcommittee regarding the condition and safety of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

The legislators suggest that the expenses associated with upkeeping President Tinubu’s 19-year-old plane are substantial, resulting in extended aircraft grounding periods and increased operational costs for the fleet.

The report reads in part, “The Committee is of the strong and informed opinion that considering the fragile structure of the Nigerian federation and recognising the dire consequences of any foreseen or unforeseen mishap that may arise as a result of technical/operational inadequacy of the Presidential Air Fleet, it is in the best interest of the country to procure two additional aircraft as recommended.”