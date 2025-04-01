Tension, Fear Engulf Uromi As Residents Abandon Homes Amid Police Crackdown

Several communities around Old Ilushi Road, Opere, and Good Will Junction in Uromi, Edo State, have been deserted as residents flee over fears of reprisals and arrests.

Naija News understands that this follows the lynching of 16 travellers by a mob last Thursday.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, who was in Kano State on Monday, condemned the killings and promised justice for the victims. He disclosed that 14 suspects arrested in connection with the incident will be transferred to Abuja for further investigation. The governor also visited the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), during his trip.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for the establishment of an independent judicial panel to thoroughly investigate the tragedy.

Vanguard learned that many Uromi residents have stopped going to their farms and are seeking refuge in nearby towns. Fear of indiscriminate arrests and possible retaliation has gripped the community, especially among the youth, many of whom are fleeing.

A resident identified as Monday recounted the events leading to the mob attack. “The vigilante group received a tip-off from communities along Old Ilushi Road that the travellers had weapons in their vehicle. When they got to Uromi, the vigilantes asked them to step down, but they refused. One of them brought out a knife, and that triggered the alarm,” he said.

“Though no one is justifying the killings, those involved in the mob action have now fled, while innocent people are being arrested. On Saturday, police arrested a man on a GLK motorcycle near Opere Secondary School during a wedding ceremony. He claimed he had no idea what happened the previous day,” he added.

According to him, the area remains largely empty, with only a few motorcycles moving around. “Around noon on Monday, more arrests were made. People are living in fear. This place has been terrorized by kidnappers, many believed to be herders and hunters from the north,” he added.

He also recounted a recent kidnapping incident: “A young lady was abducted right in front of her home on March 30. As of 2 p.m. today, her abductors still haven’t made contact.”

Most residents who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity claimed that while they do not condone mob justice, the victims were suspected kidnappers, not hunters as widely reported.

Another resident, Mr. Akhere, said: “No one supports mob justice, but these men were not hunters. Real hunters go with dogs. Our vigilantes have been tracking these suspected kidnappers. On that day, they boarded a truck near Ubiaja with guns and large amounts of cash. The mistake was not handing them over to the police. People here are frustrated; they’ve lost loved ones, they’ve suffered. The government has been slow to act.”

Peter, another local, said his cousin—who is part of the town’s security effort—had to flee when he returned and saw the wave of arrests. “Even though he wasn’t involved, he knew he might be targeted. Others have also left, fearing retaliation. We heard that there was panic in Ekpoma earlier today,” he said.

Ekpoma in Panic Over Invasion Rumour

In nearby Ekpoma, there was chaos at the local market on Monday following rumors that Fulani herders were planning an attack. The false alarm caused motorists to make sudden U-turns and traders to flee. However, security personnel quickly intervened to calm the situation.

For some, the recent violence is just a symptom of long-standing pain. Jenny Osajie, 30, recalled how her brother was kidnapped and murdered after the family failed to raise a ₦5 million ransom.

“They boldly called us to pick up his dead body, and we found it exactly where they said. I’m a Christian, so I’ve left it to God. But the anger is real. We’ve been crying to the government for years—why did they only act now? Is it because of who the victims were?” she questioned.