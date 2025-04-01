‘Everything Is Sliding, He Is Doing Just What He Promised’ – Peter Obi Slams Tinubu

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has scored the administration of President Bola Tinubu low in the delivery of democracy dividends to Nigeria.

Peter Obi sarcastically submitted that Tinubu is doing well and fulfilling the promise of continuing the ‘misdeeds’ of the past administration just as he promised he would do.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Arise News, Naija News reports Obi said the country’s economy is on a downward trend and the citizens are not faring well under the current administration.

The former Anambra State Governor submitted that by whatever standard one chooses to judge with, Nigeria is not better off in the two years of the Tinubu presidency.

“I always don’t want to get involved in assessing this present government because I’ve always remained consistent that he (Tinubu) is doing well because what he promised the people is exactly what he is doing; that he would start and continue from where the previous government stopped. If you go and use every measure, I’ve said it in this studio before, somebody who met the dollar at 300 to 400, and now it is 1,500, he has done fantastic.

“Unemployment, everything is on the sliding side, and he is doing well because that is what he promised,” Obi submitted when he was asked to evaluate the performance of the Tinubu government after two years in office.