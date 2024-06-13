Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In LG Autonomy Suit Between FG And State Govts

The Supreme Court on Thursday, reserved judgment on the Federal Government’s lawsuit against the 36 state Governors regarding the autonomy of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

The federal government is seeking full autonomy for the country’s 774 local governments.

The apex court, however, disclosed that its ruling would be delivered at a future date to be communicated to the stakeholders.

A seven-member panel, presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, said a date for the judgment will be communicated to parties and their counsel.

Justice Garba made the announcement on the reservation of the judgment shortly after lawyers to parties adopted their final addresses and made final submissions.

Details later…