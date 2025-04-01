BREAKING: Natasha Arrives Constituency On Helicopter, Holds Massive Rally [Video]

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has arrived at her constituency for her home coming rally.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker arrived in a helicopter to the welcome of a massive crowd.

The rally is holding despite calls from the Kogi State government and the police for her to stop the event.

Speaking at the event, Senator Natasha stated that nobody can stop her from coming home.

According to the embattled Senator, she is not afraid of anybody, stressing that this is her land.

She said: “Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home. I’m an Ebira woman; this is my land. I’m the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I’m not a bastard, and I’m not afraid of anybody.”

Naija News reports that this comes after the Kogi Police Command advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to cancel a planned rally, citing concerns over security risks.

Despite these warnings, the senator remained resolute in her decision to proceed with her visit to Kogi central, attributing any potential violence to political figures she believes might be involved.

This new development follows a directive from the Kogi State government on Monday, which imposed a ban on rallies and public gatherings in light of “credible security reports.”

The move was intended to prevent any potential unrest, but Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media team swiftly dismissed any suggestions that she would cancel her Eid celebration plans.