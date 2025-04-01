Just In: Kogi LG Declares Curfew Ahead Of Senator Natasha’s Home Coming Rally

The Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area in Kogi State, Hon. Amoka Monday, has declared a curfew across the entire council area, citing escalating security concerns and the need to prevent potential threats to public peace.

In a statement personally signed by the chairman on Monday, the curfew—which takes immediate effect—follows the recent ban on political rallies and unauthorized public gatherings. The directive is in line with the instructions of the Kogi State Government and the Commissioner of Police.

“The curfew, which takes immediate effect, restricts movement and gatherings in designated areas. Anyone found loitering or assembling in restricted zones without clearance from the relevant authorities will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement read.

Hon. Monday emphasized that the decision was made in the best interest of the people and aimed at preserving law and order.

“The safety of our people is paramount. We will not allow any situation that could jeopardise the peace and stability of our communities,” he said.

He described the curfew as a proactive security measure designed to prevent any breach of peace, especially in the wake of heightened political activities.

He assured residents that the local government is working in close collaboration with security agencies to monitor the situation and respond swiftly to any threat.

The curfew and the suspension of political rallies form part of a wider strategy by the Kogi State Government to maintain peace, curb the spread of misinformation, and ensure that all public events are conducted within the bounds of the law.

Residents are strongly urged to comply with the directive and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies to safeguard lives and property.

The administration also appealed to the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities responsibly.

Naija News reports that this comes after the Kogi Police Command advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to cancel a planned rally, citing concerns over security risks.

Despite these warnings, the senator remained resolute in her decision to proceed with her visit to Kogi central, attributing any potential violence to political figures she believes might be involved.

This new development follows a recent directive from the Kogi State government on Monday, which imposed a ban on rallies and public gatherings in light of “credible security reports.”

The move was intended to prevent any potential unrest, but Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media team swiftly dismissed any suggestions that she would cancel her Eid celebration plans.

The suspended senator, who has been at the center of a political storm since her suspension from the senate, has faced ongoing tensions with state and national authorities.