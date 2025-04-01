Police Order Natasha To Cancel Homecoming

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, has asked the suspended Senator representing the Central Senatorial District of the State, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, to cancel her planned Sallah rally.

Naija News reports that Dantawaye made this known on Tuesday in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya.

Recall that despite the state government’s proclamation banning political gatherings or rallies, Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to continue with her “homecoming”, noting that she is only coming to the State to celebrate Eid Fitr with her constituents.

However, Dantawaye said Natasha’s scheduled rally is against the state government’s proclamation on the ban on political gatherings, which was issued on Monday.

The Commissioner added that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State.

The statement said, “Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of Rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State.

“The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on any one who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State.”