Kogi State Govt Stops Sen. Natasha From Holding Homecoming Rally

The Kogi State Government has stopped embattled Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from holding her planned homecoming rally on Tuesday.

An invitation shared to The Whistler indicates that the suspended lawmaker who is challenging her suspension for accusing Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment was to hold a rally on Tuesday where a grand reception would be held in her honour by the constituents.

The event which is supposed to begin at 9 am has now been thrown into confusion as the state governor, Usman Ododo has thrown a blanket ban on rallies and public gatherings, as well as a suspension of fishing activities in certain areas, citing credible intelligence reports of potential security breaches.

The government, in a press statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, emphasized its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, and maintaining the state’s peaceful environment.

The statement said one of the immediate triggers for these measures is a violent fishing-related crisis in Kogi Local Government Area, specifically in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette, which has resulted in the loss of two lives. Consequently, all fishing activities in the affected areas have been suspended until peace is fully restored, with security operatives deployed to enforce the directive.

When the aforementioned publication reached out to Akpti-Uduaghan on whether she would go ahead with the event she did not respond.