My Father, Environment Influenced My Smoking Habit – Singer Korede Bello

Famous Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has recalled how his father and environment influenced him into smoking cigarettes and cannabis.

Naija News reports that the ‘God Win’ hitmaker made this known while featuring on a recent episode of the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast hosted by media personality cum actress Omotunde Adebowale David, also known as Lolo1.

Korede said as a child, he used to witness his father smoking, and despite sending him on errands to buy cigarettes, he (his father) warned him against smoking.

The singer said he was smoking but eventually gave up the habit after discovering that it wasn’t his “thing.”

He explained that because of his father’s advice and his experience, he developed a mindset that smoking is unhealthy.

He said, “I tried weed before but it’s not my thing. Very early on in my life, I mean not in my life like when I was a child, but it was just something that people did around me also and this is something about myself I have a very addictive personality so whatever I find pleasurable, it can turn into an addiction.

“My dad used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and as a child, he used to send me to get him cigarettes. I noticed something then, he used to cough a lot so I’d ask him ‘Daddy why are you coughing?’ and he’d tell me ‘It’s because of the cigarette. So if you don’t wanna cough like me, don’t smoke’.”