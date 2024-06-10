‘Lies Are Over’ – Justin Dean Threatens To Jail Korra Obidi

Justin Dean, the ex-husband of an American-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has threatened to jail his ex-wife.

Naija News reports that Dean made this known in a post via his Instagram story.

He noted that filing a restraining order and jail term would be possible if Korra continued to spread more lies about him.

Dean added that the reign of terror was over as he called for peace between the duo.

He wrote, “Lies are over! Restraining order and jail time are possible if my ex speaks more lies. The reign of terror is over. Let peace reign.”

Meanwhile, Korra Obidi has declared she is currently prioritising financial stability over romantic relationships.

Naija News reports that Korra made this known in a recent podcast appearance on ‘Heroe’s Diary.’

The dancer emphasised that she is not searching for any romantic relationship, stressing that she has many boys who satisfy her sexual needs.

Speaking on the highly publicised divorce from Justin Dean, with whom she has two children, Obidi urged those still fixated on her past marriage to move on.