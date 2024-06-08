‘I Have Many Boys That Service Me S3xually’ – Korra Obidi

Controversial American-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has declared she is currently prioritising financial stability over romantic relationships.

Naija News reports that Korra made this known in a recent podcast appearance on ‘Heroe’s Diary.’

The dancer emphasised that she is not searching for any romantic relationship, stressing that she has many boys who satisfy her sexual needs.

Speaking on the highly publicised divorce from Justin Dean, with whom she has two children, Obidi urged those still fixated on her past marriage to move on.

She said, “Serious Nigerian woman when I marry the man becomes my life. So now I’m trying to put that energy into making money so I don’t end up homeless like I was. I know that nobody is coming to save me in a in a knight and shining armour so I need to focus on the money.

“I want to make a public service announcement. I’m not the only person that got married in Nigeria. In fact, my marriage was not even public. All you people saw was one post on Instagram: ‘Korra is taken.’ You people are now carrying the marriage to tie my legs.

“It has been two years [since my divorce], please leave me alone. I am single as a dollar bill. And I am not searching. I have many boys that service me.”