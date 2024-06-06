Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 6th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 6th June 2024

President Bola Tinubu praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, calling him “one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation.”

This commendation came during the inaugural ceremony of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), collectively known as the first phase of the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway.

Represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu highlighted Minister Wike’s impactful leadership, describing him as ‘a force of human nature’ whose work continually redefines modern leadership.

“Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him, because, at every point in time, he is redefining the meaning and concepts of modern leadership,” said Shettima, echoing the President’s sentiments.

The expressway’s inauguration marks a milestone in infrastructure development under Wike’s oversight, achieved in less than one year.

The negotiations for a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers have restarted, with representatives from organized labour, the private sector, and both federal and state governments back at the table.

Naija News reports that the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage reconvened at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday to resume discussions on a new minimum wage for workers in the nation.

Delegates from the Federal Government, among them the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, were in attendance, along with representatives from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service of the Federation.

Representing Organised Labour were President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, both in attendance at the session.

While none of the state governors were present at the meeting at the time, the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulateef Shittu, was in attendance.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has vehemently denounced the recent probe by the Kaduna State House of Assembly into his administration as a politically motivated attack.

This follows the Assembly’s endorsement of a damning report by its ad-hoc committee that investigated the governance of the state from May 2015 to May 2023.

The committee’s report, presented on Wednesday, accused El-Rufai’s administration of mismanaging state finances, alleging improper loan use and failure to adhere to due process in contract awards.

The Speaker, Yusuf Liman, claimed that actions under El-Rufai led to the misappropriation of N423 billion, significantly indebting the state.

In response, El-Rufai, through his spokesman Muyiwa Adekeye, defended his tenure, asserting that his administration operated with utmost integrity and competence.

Adekeye criticized the Assembly’s findings as “scandalous” and indicative of a targeted smear campaign rather than a genuine quest for accountability.

The report recommended that El-Rufai and several members of his cabinet be investigated and potentially prosecuted for alleged abuses of office, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied speculations that it is engaging in merger talks with other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, issued the disclaimer in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba stated that the opposition party remains strong and capable of winning elections in a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the country.

The Nigerian government has acknowledged that fuel subsidy expenditures are expected to surge to ₦5.4 trillion in 2024, according to a recent revelation by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

This disclosure was made during the presentation of the Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP) report, which outlines strategies to address critical challenges and stimulate growth across various sectors.

The projected subsidy cost for 2024 marks a significant increase from ₦3.6 trillion in 2023 and ₦2.0 trillion in 2022, highlighting a continuous upward trend in government spending on fuel subsidies.

This revelation comes amidst previous denials from the government regarding the complete deregulation of fuel prices.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, reiterated during a ministerial briefing on the anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration that fuel subsidies had been entirely eliminated.

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, approved a bill that grants a 300 percent salary increase for Judicial Officers in the country.

The approval was granted after the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters presented a report to the lawmakers. The report was presented by the Chairman of the committee, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC – Borno North).

This follows the consideration and adoption of an executive bill by President Bola Tinubu which sought to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country.

President Tinubu said the bill seeks to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

Senator Monguno in his presentation said stakeholders at the public hearing of the bill were unanimous in their support for the bill to provide better remuneration for judicial workers. He added that the bill aligned with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the standing rules of the Senate.

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a member of the State House of Assembly and a former local government chairman for involvement in banditry.

This development was confirmed on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Muhammad Dalijan.

Dalijan revealed this information during a meeting with the head of the Counterterrorism Unit at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Thomas Parker, who visited him at the command headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

The commissioner, however, did not disclose the identities of the legislator and previous LG boss who were detained in relation to their involvement in banditry activities.

During the visit, Dalijan made a plea to the United Nations for assistance in establishing a forensic laboratory to overcome the obstacle of having to travel to Lagos for forensic analysis.

The House of Representatives has castigated organized labour in Nigeria, blaming it for circulating fake and exaggerated salary of lawmakers in the country.

The lawmakers, while debunking the salary circulated by labour via social media, said the action of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in circulating “fake earnings” of National Assembly members in Nigeria is capable of stoking public resentment and undermine the credibility of the Legislature.

The stand of the Green Chamber was made known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, on Tuesday.

The statement added that the House remains committed to ensuring better working conditions for Nigerian workers in the interest of everyone and is glad that the strike action initially declared by the labour to press home its demands concerning a new minimum wage has been suspended to allow for further negotiations with the government.

The House, however, condemned the shutdown of critical infrastructure, such as the national grid and airports, during the joint unions’ mandated strike on Monday, saying it brought pain to Nigerians and those responsible for such actions must be brought to book.

The Nigerian Army has refuted the accusations of mass killings in the South-East region of Nigeria by its troops.

Naija News understands that a self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, had alleged mass killings of people in the region recently.

However, in a statement issued today (Wednesday), the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, dismissed Ekpa’s claims.

He stated that the Nigerian Army conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence to support the allegations, despite their widespread circulation on social media.

General Nwachukwu clarified that the individuals shown in the video footage were actually personnel from the Nigerian Navy, not the Army, and were conducting a routine test firing of a weapon system.

Ekpa was said to have released a viral video expressing concern that the Nigerian Army was involved in mass killings of innocent Igbos, dumping their bodies in a river.

Nwachukwu, however, further explained that the incident occurred in the South-West region, not the South-East, and there was no evidence of individuals being shot or killed in the river.

The senior special assistant to the president on special needs and equal opportunities, Mohammed Abba-Isa, has announced that public offices lacking accessibility for people with disabilities will be sealed.

Abba-Isa disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is projected to initiate the presidential committee for accessibility in the third quarter.

According to his remarks, the committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the country’s Disability Act.

Abba-Isa reiterated that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies neglecting to restructure for easy accessibility for people with disabilities will be closed as part of the disability inclusion implementation policy.

The presidential aide pointed out that the offices had exceeded the grace period given, emphasizing that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

He addressed attendees in Abuja during the commencement of a two-day inaugural meeting of ministers overseeing disability inclusion in West Africa, which aims to finalize the region’s action plan for disability inclusion.

