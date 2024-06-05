Wike, One Of Best Appointees Of Current Administration – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, calling him “one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation.”

This commendation came during the inaugural ceremony of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), collectively known as the first phase of the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway.

Represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu highlighted Minister Wike’s impactful leadership, describing him as ‘a force of human nature’ whose work continually redefines modern leadership.

“Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him, because, at every point in time, he is redefining the meaning and concepts of modern leadership,” said Shettima, echoing the President’s sentiments.

The expressway’s inauguration marks a milestone in infrastructure development under Wike’s oversight, achieved in less than one year.

President Tinubu emphasized that projects like the ISEX represent more than mere physical roads; they symbolize connectivity, accessibility, and broader economic opportunities for the capital city and the country.

The President’s office reaffirmed its commitment to fostering progress and prosperity throughout Nigeria, indicating that the ongoing projects are part of a larger agenda to enhance national infrastructure.

He said, “It also signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gab between the urban and rural areas in ensuring that development was not confined to city centres but reaches every corner of our great nation.

“We celebrates not just the completion of yet another road project by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), but also the commitment of our administration to endangering progress and prosperity.

“Today’s commission is the fourth completed roads that we proudly unveiled in the Federal Capital Territory, all executed in less than one year.

“These roads are tangible proves of our administration vision for modern, prosperous and inclusive Federal Capital Territory.”

Tinubu assured that in the coming months and years, his administration would continue to prioritise infrastructure development as a corner stone of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people and building a nation that we can all be proud of.”