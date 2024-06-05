Police Arrest Zamfara Assembly Member, Former LG Chairman For Banditry

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a member of the State House of Assembly and a former local government chairman for involvement in banditry.

This development was confirmed on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Muhammad Dalijan.

Dalijan revealed this information during a meeting with the head of the Counterterrorism Unit at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Thomas Parker, who visited him at the command headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

The commissioner, however, did not disclose the identities of the legislator and previous LG boss who were detained in relation to their involvement in banditry activities.

During the visit, Dalijan made a plea to the United Nations for assistance in establishing a forensic laboratory to overcome the obstacle of having to travel to Lagos for forensic analysis.

He also encouraged the UN to implement a similar initiative in Zamfara as they did in Maiduguri.

FCT Police Heighten Security Over Possible Bandit Threat

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has deployed officers and resources throughout Abuja due to a reported threat of a bandits’ invasion.

Naija News gathered that a broadcast message on WhatsApp over the weekend claimed that a band of criminals led by Ardo, a lieutenant of the infamous Boderi Yellow mai One Million, were mobilizing.

The security alert also called on security agencies to increase patrols in and around the Bwari area council.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that CP Igweh urged the general public to always provide useful information to the police to support their efforts in combating insecurity within the territory.

Adeh stated that the FCT Police Command is aware of social media reports about suspected bandits entering the Federal Capital Territory.

Commissioner of Police Benneth Igweh commended the public’s vigilance, urging them to continue providing useful information to the police.

He reassured residents that the command has deployed necessary resources to ensure their safety and prevent any potential attacks, encouraging them to go about their activities without fear.