FCT Police Heighten Security Over Possible Bandit Threat

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has deployed officers and resources throughout Abuja due to a reported threat of a bandits’ invasion.

Naija News gathered that a broadcast message on WhatsApp over the weekend claimed that a band of criminals led by Ardo, a lieutenant of the infamous Boderi Yellow mai One Million, were mobilizing.

The WhatsApp broadcast read in part, “There is the movement of bandits led by Ardo, a sub-commander of Boderi yellow mai one million. They are coming from Kweri forest Kagarko KADUNA state. Their destination is Gauraka/Kubwa Hills FCT.

“Sir, following the escape of one Inusa Lawal, Male, 18yrs from the camp (picture attached). He was one of those kidnapped in Ushafa along with others at Dawaki on 19/05/2024. He escaped from their custody today 2/6/2024 at about 06:00hrs.

“During interrogation, he confirmed that the bandits had 10 hostages including him in their camp. He also said that the victims kidnapped from Dawaki and Dakwa are all in the camp. Intelligence from our sources confirmed that Ardo led 10 of his gang members from the Camp to FCT since yesterday night.

“Their mission in FCT is not clear, however, in view of the above, there is a need for security forces to collaborate in the operation already in place to the hills (Kubwa-Gauraka Hills) today.”

The security alert also called on security agencies to increase patrols in and around the Bwari area council.

It added, “In view of this movement, it is clear that Ardo and his Gang have potential targets in Kubwa, Zuba and Mpape General Area. Additional sources confirmed that Ardo is frustrated that the families of the victims refused to pay the ransoms demanded by them. They are really in need of funds for the upcoming Sallah reason why they are now becoming more desperate.”

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that CP Igweh urged the general public to always provide useful information to the police to support their efforts in combating insecurity within the territory.

Adeh stated that the FCT Police Command is aware of social media reports about suspected bandits entering the Federal Capital Territory.

Commissioner of Police Benneth Igweh commended the public’s vigilance, urging them to continue providing useful information to the police.

He reassured residents that the command has deployed necessary resources to ensure their safety and prevent any potential attacks, encouraging them to go about their activities without fear.

Adeh said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media on the alleged entry of some suspected bandits into the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Benneth Igweh wishes to appreciate members of the public for their outstanding environmental alertness and admonishes the general public to always give useful information to the Police to aid its efforts in the fight against insecurity within the State.

“He therefore urges residents to go about their lawful business without fear from any quarters, as the command has made all necessary deployments of both material and physical assets, and is working assiduously to ensure the safety of all residents and avert any intended attack within the Nation’s capital.”