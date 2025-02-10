Just In: NIS Officer Nabbed In Abuja For Possessing Assorted Weapons

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested a Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officer in possession of assorted firearms and ammunition.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was apprehended on Monday afternoon in the Zuma area of Abuja.

According to The Nation, sources indicated that the officer was unable to provide a credible explanation for how he obtained the weapons or his intended destination, raising suspicions of possible involvement in arms trafficking.

His arrest reportedly stemmed from an intelligence tip-off related to a missing person.

Recovered from the suspect were multiple firearms and ammunition, including rifles and pistols.

A source revealed, “We recovered four AK-47 magazines; four magazines of CZ Scorpion rifle; two CZ Scorpion rifles, 139mm ammunition, and two Diakon and CZ pistols.”

Confirming the arrest, FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, stated that the suspect was undergoing interrogation.

“They have just brought the suspect before me and he is being questioned. That’s all I can confirm at the moment,” he said.

Further details are expected as investigations continue.