Photos: Wreckage, Ruins Of The Abuja Tanker Explosion, As Police Confirms 6 Dead, 14 Vehicles Burnt

A tragic tanker explosion near Karu Bridge in Abuja on Wednesday night led to the destruction of multiple vehicles and caused widespread panic among residents and commuters.

Naija News reports that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed that the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:14 p.m., resulted in six fatalities and left 14 vehicles completely burnt.

In an official statement, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, described the accident as a devastating motor vehicle crash that took place before Nyanya Bridge.

Although some eyewitnesses claimed that the number of casualties exceeded ten, the police reported that six individuals were rescued from the wreckage but were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

SP Adeh explained that a distress call was received by Karu Division regarding the tragic scene.

According to her, “A Dangote trailer, heavily loaded with cement and approaching Nyanya Bridge from AYA, had lost control and crashed into stationary vehicles trapped in traffic.

“The impact engulfed fourteen vehicles in a raging inferno. Panic and chaos followed as bystanders and motorists scrambled for safety.

“Emergency responders rushed to the scene, battling thick smoke and intense heat to rescue those trapped.”

She further stated, “Six victims were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital, but tragically, they were confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty. Their remains have been deposited at Karu General Hospital Morgue.

“Police operatives, in collaboration with fire service personnel, other security agencies, and courageous individuals at the scene, contained the inferno, and normal traffic flow has been restored.”

Below are images capturing the aftermath of the explosion: