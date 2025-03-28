BREAKING: Bandits Hold Emergency Meeting Over Killing Of Notorious Kingpin In Zamfara

Infamous bandit leader Ado Aleru has reportedly called for an urgent meeting with his fighters and supporters in response to the murder of his nephew, Isuhu Yellow, by a rival faction aligned with Dogo Gide.

This information was shared by a renowned counter-insurgency specialist concentrating on the Lake Chad area, Zagazola Makama, in a post on his 𝕏 account.

Makama reported that intelligence sources indicated the meeting took place on Thursday at one of Aleru’s camps located in the Munhaye forest within the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“We saw dozens of motorcycles carrying them (bandits) from all directions, heading towards Munhaye,” a local source, who requested anonymity, said.

The security specialist indicated that the murder of Isuhu Yellow in Dan Jibga village is thought to be linked to the ongoing conflict between Aleru and Gide, two of the most infamous bandit leaders active in the North-West region.

As per the report, sources revealed that the gathering was organized to deliberate on potential retaliatory actions and strategies in response to the attack.

“The rivalry between Aleru and Gide has led to repeated violent clashes, causing loss of lives and displacement of communities in Zamfara and neighboring states,” the security expert noted.