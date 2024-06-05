After Strike, FG, Labour, Private Sector Reconvene For Minimum Wage Discussions

The negotiations for a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers have restarted, with representatives from organized labour, the private sector, and both federal and state governments back at the table.

Naija News reports that the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage reconvened at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday to resume discussions on a new minimum wage for workers in the nation.

Delegates from the Federal Government, among them the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, were in attendance, along with representatives from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service of the Federation.

Representing Organised Labour were President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, both in attendance at the session.

While none of the state governors were present at the meeting at the time, the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulateef Shittu, was in attendance.

Following the agreement to suspend the strike on Tuesday, it was agreed that the committee would meet daily for one week until a new minimum wage for workers was agreed upon.

President Bola Tinubu instructed the committee to expedite the process, finalize the calculations, and submit them to him without delay.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to a wage exceeding N60,000, with the TUC and the NLC stressing their willingness to adjust their N494,000 demand.

Organised Labour suspended its indefinite strike on Tuesday following an agreement with the Federal Government to continue negotiations daily.

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first session since the signing of that agreement.