PDP Not Engaged In Any Merger Talks, We’re Capable Of Winning Elections – Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied speculations that it is engaging in merger talks with other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, issued the disclaimer in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba stated that the opposition party remains strong and capable of winning elections in a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the country.

He said, “National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after its 587th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, restates for the umpteenth time that the PDP is not engaged in any merger, fusion or amalgamation talks with any other political Party or interest.

“While the PDP, as a truly people’s Party, is open and welcoming to all Nigerians, including our former members who left for other parties, we state that our Party remains strong and formidable, capable of winning elections in a free, fair and transparent electoral process in our country.

“The NWC acknowledges the influx of millions of Nigerians into our Party in the on-going Party Membership Drive in all the Electoral Wards across the country; which further confirms that the PDP remains the Party of choice for majority of Nigerians.

“The public, teeming members of our great Party, Democracy Institutions and of course the International Community should therefore disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political Party as such is not in the contemplation of our great Party.”