‘There Was No Mass Killing In South-East’ – Army Debunks Viral Claims

The Nigerian Army has refuted the accusations of mass killings in the South-East region of Nigeria by its troops.

Naija News understands that a self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, had alleged mass killings of people in the region recently.

However, in a statement issued today (Wednesday), the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, dismissed Ekpa’s claims.

He stated that the Nigerian Army conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence to support the allegations, despite their widespread circulation on social media.

General Nwachukwu clarified that the individuals shown in the video footage were actually personnel from the Nigerian Navy, not the Army, and were conducting a routine test firing of a weapon system.

Ekpa was said to have released a viral video expressing concern that the Nigerian Army was involved in mass killings of innocent Igbos, dumping their bodies in a river.

Nwachukwu, however, further explained that the incident occurred in the South-West region, not the South-East, and there was no evidence of individuals being shot or killed in the river.

Naija News reports that there have been tensions in the South-East region of the country over the months.

Recently, there was an attack on a military checkpoint in Abia State that left at least 11 people dead, including both soldiers and civilians.

The Nigerian Army blamed the separatist group, IPOB.

However, the Biafra fighters have denied involvement and blamed “criminals” for the attack