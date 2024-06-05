FG To Seal Offices Inaccessible To Persons With Disabilities

The senior special assistant to the president on special needs and equal opportunities, Mohammed Abba-Isa, has announced that public offices lacking accessibility for people with disabilities will be sealed.

Abba-Isa disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is projected to initiate the presidential committee for accessibility in the third quarter.

According to his remarks, the committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the country’s Disability Act.

Abba-Isa reiterated that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies neglecting to restructure for easy accessibility for people with disabilities will be closed as part of the disability inclusion implementation policy.

The presidential aide pointed out that the offices had exceeded the grace period given, emphasizing that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

He addressed attendees in Abuja during the commencement of a two-day inaugural meeting of ministers overseeing disability inclusion in West Africa, which aims to finalize the region’s action plan for disability inclusion.

The presidential aide said: “Mr. President has mandated my office to make sure I implement the regional action plan.

“We are going to launch an accessibility committee. We are going to engage with all the MDAs.

“We are going to launch a presidential taskforce all because if you look at the moratorium or grace period given to all these buildings to modify or adjust has passed, the five-year moratorium period.

“So we are now in the implementation stage and Mr President has given us the mandate.

“All these offices that did not comply we are going to seal them because we are at the implementation stage.

“So we are leasing with the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, other agencies, and the National Commission for Persons with Disability to set up the committee and Mr President will soon launch the committee.”

He mentioned that the committee would oversee and prevent any deceptive practices obstructing the accessibility of public buildings for people with disabilities, but acknowledged it would be a gradual process due to the recent enactment of the Act.