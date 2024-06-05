Harrisong’s Estranged Wife, Alexer Peres Makes Debut In Nollywood After Messy Separation

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, has joined the Nollywood movie industry.

This development is coming after a messy separation from the singer.

Naija News reports that Peres is poised to make her acting debut in popular actress and producer, Destiny Etiko’s upcoming movie.

Etiko recently shared a clip of Peres on the set of the upcoming thriller, announcing her entry into Nollywood.

She captioned the video, “On set of Destiny Etiko Production. Meet my beautiful melanin @AlexerPeres, welcome on board my darling.”

Alexer Peres and her ex-husband, Harrysong have been at each other’s throats following their separation which the duo widely paraded on social media.

‘You Have Been Exposed’ – Harrysong Fires Back At Estranged Wife, Alexer

Meanwhile, Harrysong, has claimed that Peres, is chasing clout online and lying against him.

Naija News reported that trouble started between the duo after Harrysong claimed that Alexer was unfaithful in their marriage and got pregnant for another man despite marrying her due to emotional blackmail.

He said he regrets marrying into his wife’s family, claiming that infidelity runs in their family as her mother, who has been married to seven men, still cheats.

Responding, Alexer, in a post via her Instagram page, debunked Harrysong’s claims and challenged him to produce evidence of cheating while their marriage lasted.

According to Alexer, her mother only remarried once after the death of her father, unlike Harrysong’s mum, who has six children out of wedlock for six different men.

She also claimed that Harrysong is a product of incest and bedwets but still adored him during their marriage.

Alexer said she is open to conducting DNA tests on their children to prove her innocence, adding Harrysong infected her with all kinds of sexually transmitted diseases except HIV and Hepatitis B.

In response, Harrysong described Alexer as an agent of darkness who has been exposed, and he is free from her.

In the post shared on his Instagram story, the singer wrote, “You have been exposed. Now I can get back to work. Keep chasing clout with your lies. You are but a content to blogs for the while. Agent of darkness. Am free from you for good in Jesus name Amem.”