Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 3rd June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 3rd June 2024

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have insisted on proceeding with the indefinite strike action scheduled to commence on Monday, 3rd June, 2024.

This is as the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for a return to the negotiation table.

Naija News recalls the labour leaders and the government delegation held a meeting on Sunday as part of last minute efforts to avert a nationwide strike over the new minimum wage.

However, the organized labour said after the meeting that their planned indefinite strike action over the new minimum wage will proceed as scheduled.

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), urging them to cancel their plans to start an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.

This call was made in a statement by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Sunday.

The federal government described the proposed strike as “premature, ineffectual, and illegal” and stressed that negotiations over the increase in the minimum wage are still ongoing.

The statement highlighted that the labour unions had not met the necessary conditions precedent to legally embark on such industrial action.

He emphasized that since the Federal and State governments are not the only employers affected by the new minimum wage, it is crucial “to balance the interest and capacity of all employers of labour in the country, including the Organized Private Sector, to determine a minimum wage for the generality of the working population.”

Moreover, Fagbemi pointed out that an existing order from the National Industrial Court (NIC), which prohibits the two labour unions from engaging in any form of strike, remains in effect as it has not been overturned.

The AGF urged the NLC and TUC to return to the negotiation table instead of proceeding with the strike, highlighting the potential negative impacts such action could have on the nation’s economy and the ongoing dialogue process.

The former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has urged President Bola Tinubu to desist from disassociating himself from the tenure of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal insisted that Tinubu must stop his ministers and aides from castigating Buhari’s administration.

The former governor stated this during the stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State on Sunday.

He argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no plans to secure the country and are more interested in grabbing power.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed on Sunday that the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration will now close on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The examination body also expanded DE registration points beyond the Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) in the states experiencing high demand.

This decision is in response to numerous requests and pleas from stakeholders and authorities for an extension over the past month.

Similarly, as the Board analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards, it has rescheduled a retake for 24,535 candidates in their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

However, the statement added that 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released.

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has charged the National Assembly with passing the new Minimum Wage Act within 48 hours, the same way the new National Anthem Act was enacted last week.

He said, “The National Assembly should, therefore, pass speedily a new National Minimum Wage Act like the new National Anthem Act that was enacted within 48 hours, last week”.

Falana, who disclosed this on Sunday evening, noted that the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 has expired.

In a recent interview, Former Head of State General, Abdulsalami Abubakar noted that he has no regrets about handing over power to a democratically elected president.

Naija News understands that Abdulsalami handed over power to former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 after the country had experienced several military coups.

In an interview with Sun Newspaper, Abubakar said, “Not at all! Not at all! Not at all! I am happy with what is going on. Yes, everything is not perfect, but here we are today, celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy.

“Well, we thank God and I am very happy that it is now 25 years ago I handed over. And we thank God that Nigerians and Nigeria are enjoying the dividends of democracy.”

The Kogi State Government has successfully rescued the remaining eight kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara (CUSTECH), according to an official statement released on Sunday.

With these latest rescues, the total number of students recovered rises to 30, out of the 32 initially abducted last month.

The students were taken from the school premises while preparing for their exams, a distressing event that sparked widespread concern and a robust response from the state authorities.

Following the abductions, the state government, deciding against paying the ransom, launched a combined “kinetic and non-kinetic” offensive against the abductors, which has been partly credited for these successful rescues.

Unfortunately, amidst these efforts, two students were tragically killed last week by their captors, an act that has intensified the resolve of state officials.

In his announcement of the rescues, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, conveyed the government’s ongoing commitment to combating kidnapping and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed support for organized labour over its decision to embark on a nationwide strike in protest of the federal government’s refusal to meet its minimum wage demands.

NANS, in a statement on Sunday by its president, Pedro Obi, said the demands of labour are legitimate and reasonable.

Recall the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday, announced an indefinite nationwide strike set to commence on Monday, June 3, 2024, over the refusal of the government to raise the proposed minimum wage above N60,000.

In a statement on Sunday, the NANS President urged the government to accede to labour demands.

NANS also called on all students, civil society organizations and citizens to support labour in its bid to reach a mutually beneficial agreement on the minimum wage with the government.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that the last general elections was not an Igbo or Christian agenda.

He said that the election showed that Yorubas do not hate the Igbos.

The former Anambra governor noted that Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion came together to support their preferred candidate.

Obi insisted that the poll has corrected the impression that Yorubas hate Igbos.

According to him, the massive turnout was an indication that Nigerians desired a change from the status quo.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the use dangerous chemicals to preserve food items.

The Agency specifically emphasised on the dangers associated with dichlorvos, a chemical commonly utilised by traders to safeguard food from spoilage.

Speaking via a press statement on Sunday, the Director General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye stated that the sale of small volume dichlorvos (100 ml or less), sold as Sniper has been banned since 2019 while the sale of the large volume (one litre) is limited to certified agrochemicals outlets.

Adeyeye explained the toxicity of dichlorvos to human health, adding that it could have fatal consequences.

Responding to a viral video showing individuals using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items like beans, stockfish, and crayfish, Adeyeye, urged traders and merchants to desist from using unauthorised chemicals on food meant for human consumption.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.