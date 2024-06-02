Yorubas Showed Igbos That They Do Not Hate Them During The 2023 Elections – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that the last general elections was not an Igbo or Christian agenda.

He said that the election showed that Yorubas do not hate the Igbos.

The former Anambra governor noted that Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religions came together to support their prefered candidate.

Obi insisted that the poll has corrected the impression that Yorubas hate Igbos.

Obi stated this while receiving the 2024 Courageous Citizen Award from the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the massive turnout was an indication that Nigerians desired a change from the status quo.

He said, “It was a time that Nigerians united and spoke with one voice regardless of tribe, tongue or religion. The 2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project.

“It was a Nigerian project. I saw our legends and elder statesmen come together for the first time. I was glad to see people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and others stand their ground.

“I am saying this to correct the impression that the Yorubas hate Igbo people. A lot of people made certain sacrifices because we just wanted to say ‘Enough is enough’ in Nigeria. Imagine those who had lost their lives for the cause of a new Nigeria.”