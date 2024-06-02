Tell Your Aides And Ministers To Stop Castigating Buhari’s Govt – Tambuwal Tells Tinubu

The former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has urged President Bola Tinubu to desist from disassociating himself from the tenure of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal insisted that Tinubu must stop his ministers and aides from castigating Buhari’s administration.

The former governor stated this during the stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State on Sunday.

He argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no plans to secure the country and are more interested in grabbing power.

He said, “The same Tinubu government that has failed to secure Nigerians, and bring development is now lamenting and disassociating themselves from Buhari’s administrative failure.

“There’s no reason for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow his aides or ministers to be castigating and attacking past APC government under Muhammadu Buhari which he has tremendously benefitted from as a member of APC.

“President Tinubu should face the governing of Nigeria with serious minded attention and not allow certain myopic tendencies in his government to destroy his good plan on securing of our nation and bringing cohesion and development to our country if at all he is ready.”

Speaking further, Tambuwal advised PDP supporters in the state not to be discouraged about the happening in the country, instead to unite and ensure political understanding amongst themselves.

“Nobody can change our country like determination and commitment to good cause as we are all known for, our party supporters should be united in bringing such to the party progress

“You have been in the vanguard of change and political unity, this will be your guiding principles of peace and political unity with discipline and respect to everybody in the party” he added.

