JAMB Releases 3,921 Additional Exam Results, Reschedules Exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed on Sunday that the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration will now close on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The examination body also expanded DE registration points beyond the Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) in the states experiencing high demand.

This decision is in response to numerous requests and pleas from stakeholders and authorities for an extension over the past month.

The spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Sunday, listed centres in affected states as follows, Lagos State, JAMB PRC, Ojora Road, Ikoyi Lagos; JAMB PRC, Isheri Road, Ogba, ETC Nig. JKK House Ikorodu, Road, Ilupeju.

Oyo State: JAMB PTC, JAMB Zonal Office, Agodi G.R.A, Ibadan; FCE Special, CBT Centre, Oyo and JAMB PTC, Igboho.

For Kwara State: JAMB PTC, National Headquarters Annex, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin, Kwara State and University of Ilorin CBT Centre, Mini Campus.

Osun State has JAMB PTC, Alekuwodo; OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Ilobu Road, Osogbo, Osun State and JAMB PTC, Gbongon.

The Board urged all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to register as no further extension would be entertained, saying the previously announced criteria for DE registration remain unchanged.

On Kwasu Diploma, the Board stated, “Having held high-stake meetings with the principal officers of the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) and the Kwara State University (KWASU), on the CAILS-KWASU Diploma programme, the Board has agreed to conduct a special registration exercise for the 3,633 prospective candidates, who did not participate in the 2024 UTME based on the assumption that they would be accommodated in the 2024 DE exercise.

“These candidates are, therefore, to register at any of the approved CBT centres in Kwara, Oyo or Osun State within the next one week (ending on Monday, 10th June 2024) to register for the UTME.

“469 others among this category of UTME candidates who had already taken the 2024 UTME need not retake the examination. The one they have already taken suffices”

This concession ensures that standards are maintained while efforts are made to support and promote the aspirations of qualified and willing candidates, even if it requires bending over backwards.

The Board also announced that a supplementary 2024 UTME had been scheduled for Saturday, 22nd June 2024, for the following candidates: the CAILS-KWASU candidates referred to above; some (20,550) of the candidates whose results are currently under investigation; and 2,702 candidates whose fingers could not be verified who are given the benefit of the doubt to sit the 2024 UTME.

JAMB added, “The remaining 322 candidates have been migrated to the category of candidates under examination misconduct as a prima-facie case has been established that those who had registered were not those who appeared for the examination. Consequently, the number of examination misconduct has increased by 322 to 43.”

Similarly, as the Board analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards, it has rescheduled a retake for 24,535 candidates in their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

However, the statement added that 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released.

It urged concerned candidates to check their results by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status as those cleared would have their results, while those rescheduled would be told that they had been rescheduled.

“The rescheduled candidates are to print their supplementary Examination Notification Slip from Tuesday, 4th June 2024 to ascertain their designated examination centres.

“This release brings the total results released to 1,883,350. The rescheduled examination, which is taking place on Saturday, 22nd June 2024, two weeks from now, is to give affected candidates adequate time to prepare for the exercise.

“This notice does not concern candidates whose results have been released. Candidates with prima facie case(s) of examination misconduct, would be further interrogated to establish their culpability after which appropriate measures would be taken on them and announced”, the statement added.