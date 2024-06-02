NLC, TUC Take Fresh Decision On Strike After Meeting With Akpabio, Others

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have insisted on proceeding with the indefinite strike action scheduled to commence on Monday, 3rd June, 2024.

This is as the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for a return to the negotiation table.

Naija News recalls that the labour leaders and the government delegation held a meeting on Sunday as part of last-minute efforts to avert a nationwide strike over the new minimum wage.

However, the organized labour said after the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, that their planned indefinite strike action over the new minimum wage would proceed as scheduled.

The unions added that they would meet and discuss the appeal made by the leadership of the National Assembly on the need to suspend the proposed strike and allow for more dialogue with its organs before taking a final decision.

During the meeting, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, underscored the essence of the meeting, stating, “We are not fighting for a starvation wage but a living wage.”

Ajaero highlighted that the government must recognize the workers as the backbone of the nation. These workers are also relatives and constituents of the lawmakers and ministers present.

He emphasized the urgent need for a wage structure that enables Nigerian workers to meet the escalating cost of living without undue hardship.

Meanwhile, TUC’s leader, Festus Osifo, pointed out the exacerbating economic difficulties faced by Nigerians, particularly over the past year, which have complicated the process of negotiating fair remuneration for workers.