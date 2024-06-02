Just In: Akpabio, Abbas, Akume, Atiku Others Begin Emergency Meeting With NLC, TUC Leaders

The National Assembly leadership, comprising Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, have commenced a meeting with Organised Labour leaders, including Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero and Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, in Abuja on Sunday evening.

The Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity respectively, Diket Plang, and Adegboyega Adefarati, are also at the meeting.

The meeting is also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the Minister of National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Labour, Head of Civil Service among many others.

The emergency meeting is aimed to persuade Organised Labour to cancel their planned strike, scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2024, over a new minimum wage and electricity tariff hike.

Advertisement

The National Assembly sought to “avert the impending industrial action” to prevent severe repercussions on the populace and economy.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the spokespersons of the Senate and the House of Representatives, Senator Yemi Adaramodu and Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr on Sunday.

It stated, “The National Assembly acknowledges the announcement by Organised Labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to commence an indefinite strike action from Monday, June 3, 2024, nationwide.

Advertisement

“The decision followed the deadlock between the Federal Government and the Labour Unions in agreeing on a new national minimum wage and reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

“As a responsive parliament, the leadership of the National Assembly, comprising the President of the Senate, H.E. Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, is taking proactive steps to mediate and avert the impending industrial action, which would have severe repercussions on the populace and economy.

“The National Assembly notes that both parties have tenable reasons for their respective positions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In view of this, the National Assembly Leadership and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity respectively, Senator Diket Plang, and Rep. Adegboyega Adefarati, are looking to engage both parties in constructive dialogue and explore a variety of solutions in addressing the issues at hand.”

The meeting’s outcome will determine whether the strike will proceed or if a last-minute agreement can be reached.

Naija News reports that the decision of the Organised Labour followed the deadlock between the Federal Government and the unions over a new national minimum wage and reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

The labour unions had said the current minimum wage of ₦30,000 can no longer cater to the wellbeing of an average Nigerian worker, lamenting that not all governors are paying the current wage award which expired in April 2024, five years after the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari. The Act should be reviewed every five years to meet up with contemporary economic demands of workers.

Labour later handed the Federal Government a May 31 deadline for the a new minimum wage. On May 31, the workers’ union in the country declared a nationwide strike beginning from Monday, June 3, 2024 over the government committee’s inability to agree on a new minimum wage and reversal of electricity tariff hike.