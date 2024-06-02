Minimum Wage: FG Sends Warning To NLC, TUC Over Planned Strike, Describe Move As Illegal

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), urging them to cancel their plans to start an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.

This call was made in a statement by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Sunday.

The federal government described the proposed strike as “premature, ineffectual, and illegal” and stressed that negotiations over the increase in the minimum wage are still ongoing.

The statement highlighted that the labour unions had not met the necessary conditions precedent to legally embark on such industrial action.

According to the Attorney General, “The Tripartite Committee on the determination of a new national minimum wage has not concluded its negotiation.”

He emphasized that since the Federal and State governments are not the only employers affected by the new minimum wage, it is crucial “to balance the interest and capacity of all employers of labour in the country, including the Organized Private Sector, to determine a minimum wage for the generality of the working population.”

Moreover, Fagbemi pointed out that an existing order from the National Industrial Court (NIC), which prohibits the two labour unions from engaging in any form of strike, remains in effect as it has not been overturned.

The AGF urged the NLC and TUC to return to the negotiation table instead of proceeding with the strike, highlighting the potential negative impacts such action could have on the nation’s economy and the ongoing dialogue process.

The government’s appeal comes amid growing tensions between organized labour and the government over demands for a significant hike in the national minimum wage. Labour unions have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s current offer.