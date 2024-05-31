Tight Security As Emir Of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Attends Juma’at Service (Photos)

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday, attended the Juma’at service at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque in Kano, the state capital.

Naija News reports that there was tight security at the Central Mosque following the prolonged battle for the Kano Emirate leadership.

According to Daily Trust, there was large number of local security operatives of vigilantes and hunters with operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Policemen.

Recall that reports emerged on Thursday that the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero would attend Juma’at prayer at Kofar Kudu Central Mosque, the same mosque Emir Sanusi is also expected to attend.

The Kano State Police Command, however, dismissed the reports, saying that arrangements have been made for Ado Bayero to observe the Jummat service at the Nassarawa mini palace.

The command also assured that the police and all other state security agencies will provide adequate security at the Palace where Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is expected to observe his Jumma’at prayers.

It advised members of the public to ignore the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and to go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.

The command added that the Police will continue to provide the necessary security for ensuring that residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully and without threats to their lives and property.

