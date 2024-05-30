Breaking: Sanusi Makes First Appointment Amid Emirship Crisis

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday, appointed a new Ward Head for Kofar Mazugal in Dala Local Government Area, in his first official assignment.

This appointment comes just a week after his reinstatement as the Emir of Kano, amidst ongoing controversies surrounding the emirate.

Emir Sanusi has tasked the new Ward Head, Hamisu Sani, with fostering peaceful coexistence among the area’s residents and contributing to the state’s overall development.

Naija News recalls that Sanusi’s reinstatement was facilitated by the repeal of the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024, championed by the Kano State House of Assembly and Governor Abba Yusuf.

His return to the throne was met with widespread approval from various community sectors, signalling a hopeful restart of his leadership.

Following his reinstallation, Emir Sanusi has received delegations from various religious and market bodies, indicating robust community support.

These delegations included members from the Ansarulddeen Tijjanniya sect and traders from Kano’s prominent markets, such as the Kantin Kwari textile market and the Singer commodities market, among others.