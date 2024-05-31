Tension As Emirs Sanusi, Bayero Plan To Lead Jumaat Prayers In Same Mosque

Kano City is gripped by palpable tension as two rival emirs, the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, have both announced plans to lead the Jumaat prayers at the Palace Central Mosque.

This unprecedented situation has raised concerns about potential conflicts between supporters of the two leaders.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who currently resides in the palace and has historically led prayers at the Palace Central Mosque, is expected to continue this role.

A statement released Thursday night by Danburan Kano, Munir Sanusi Bayero, confirmed Sanusi’s intentions to lead the upcoming two rakat Friday prayers and invited the residents of Kano to attend the sermon.

Conversely, a statement from an aide of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero announced that Bayero would also be heading to the same mosque to lead the Juma’at prayer, setting his movement towards the mosque to start at 12:30 pm.

This simultaneous claim to the religious leadership at the mosque has set the stage for a potential standoff.

The police have not yet issued a statement regarding this development, leaving the city in a state of uncertainty about the arrangements for ensuring peace and order during the prayers by the emirs.