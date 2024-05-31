Sanusi vs Bayero: Police React, Declare Emir That Would Lead Friday Prayer In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has declared that the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, would not lead Friday prayers in Kano Central Mosque as widely speculated.

The State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel who made the clarification, said Bayero will observe his Friday prayers in the mosque within the Nasarawa Palace, where he currently resides.

Gumel added that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, is expected to lead the Jummah prayers at the Central Mosque.

Naija News reports Kano City had been gripped by palpable tension over claims that the two rival emirs both announced plans to lead the Jumaat prayers at the Palace Central Mosque.

This unprecedented situation has raised concerns about potential conflicts between supporters of the two leaders.

However, the Commissioner of Police told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Friday that reports which claimed Bayero would lead the Friday prayers are false.

While urging members of the public to disregard the report, he added that the police and other state security agencies will provide robust security to enable residents of Kano City to observe the congregational prayers peacefully.

”The police urges the general public to disregard the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.

”The police will continue to provide necessary security to ensure that will enable residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully without threats to their lives and property,” he said.

He urged the people to volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters for prompt security action in the state.

