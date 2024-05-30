Dortmund Vs Real Madrid: Champions League Final Preview, Team News, Lineup, H2H, Prediction

The 2023-2024 season will end in a grand style with the UEFA Champions League final which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The Champions League final is between two sides who are directly opposite in terms of the history in the competition.

In his history of the competition, no club has been as successful and consistent as Real Madrid. They have won the tournament a record 14 times and they are gunning for a record-extending 15 titles on Saturday.

Interestingly, they are being coached by Carlo Ancelotti who has managed two teams (AC Milan and Real Madrid) to a record five Champions League finals, winning four and losing one. The meeting on Saturday will be his 6th time in a Champions League final as a coach.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have not been so consistent in the most prestigious club competition in the world. But the good news is that they have not been too far from success. They have been to two Champions League finals, won one (1996-1997 against Juventus), and lost one (2012-2013 against Bayern Munich).

Interestingly, when Borussia Dortmund lost the 2012-2013 Champions League final to their fellow Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich, that happened at the Wembley stadium. Coincidentally, it is at the same venue that they will face Real Madrid on Saturday.

Will history repeat itself in favour of Real Madrid? That is the question that Borussia Dortmund will attempt to answer on Saturday. But they will be motivated to go all the way given the caliber of clubs they defeated on their way to the Champions League final.

Recall that Borussia Dortmund knocked out Paris Saint Germain in the semi-finals, Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, and PSV in the round of 16 which means that coach Edin Terzić and his boys are up for the big night.

But the scary part is that Real Madrid have gone through even bigger sides with more Champions League pedigree on their way to the Champions League final. Recall that they knocked out the joint third most successful team in the competition Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, they also knocked out the reigning champions of the competition, Manchester City in the quarter-finals, and the promising RB Leipzig in the round 16.

Hence, the potential winner of the 2023-2024 Champions League final can not be determined by just their build-up to the final but by how well the respective coaches can set up their respective teams for victory.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final: Head-To-Head Stats

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have met themselves 10 times in the Champions League but their meeting on Saturday will be their first in the Champions League final.

In their previous 10 meetings, Real Madrid recorded the most victories (4), while Borussia Dortmund had three victories, the remaining game ended in a draw.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final: Team News

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final will be the last Real Madrid game for Toni Kroos who has announced his retirement from football earlier in the season. The midfielder has announced that he will depart the game after playing for Germany in Euro 2024. Hence, coach Ancelotti would want to start him on Saturday as a farewell gift.

That decision has been made easier thanks to the fitness issues of French midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ancelotti Will also be without Austrian defender, David Alaba for the game due to fitness issues, and the fans of the club are anxiously waiting to see the goalkeeper he would settle for between the club veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who is now fully fit and Andriy Lunin who has played most parts of the competition due to Courtois’ injury layoff earlier in the season.

As for coach Edin Terzić, his biggest headache is that he might be without injured Ivorian forward, Sebastien Haller if his fitness level doesn’t improve before Saturday.

In his absence, the 41-year-old tactician might settle for Niclas Fullkrug, Jadon Sancho, and Julian Brandt in attack. The coach is also expected to start Dortmund’s legendary attacking midfielder, Marco Reus who has announced that he will exit the club at the end of this season.

Ramy Bensebaini (medial collateral ligament) and Julien Duranville (muscle injury) will not be available for the Champions League final.

Probable Lineup For Borussia Dortmund

Kobel (GK), Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Reus, Sabitzer, Adeyemi, Füllkrug, Sancho.

Probable Lineup For Real Madrid

Courtois (GK), Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrigo.

Prediction:

Real Madrid have played in a total of 18 Champions League/European League finals and won 14 of them. This means that they have lost in four finals. Hence, there is a huge possibility that they will lose this Saturday.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Champions League final on Saturday will be won by the tactical prowess of the respective coaches. Given the experience of coach Ancelotti in the competition and the calibre of talents available to him: Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, Rodrigo, and Kross, a straight win is expected.

To add to that, in their last four meetings, Real Madrid enjoyed two wins over Dortmund, the other two games ended in draws. Hence, Real Madrid have a 59 per cent chance of winning the Champions League final, a 22 per cent chance of drawing (in 90 minutes), and just a 19 per cent chance of losing in regulation time.

So, we say the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will end 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid.